SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Referendum results are in.
The Santa Rosa County Referendum results regarding Half-Cent Sales Tax are in. The Referendum has passed.
YES: 69.7%
NO: 30.3%
The Santa Rosa County Referendum results regarding Sanctuary for Life Declaration are in. The Referendum has passed.
YES: 57.6%
NO: 42.4%
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama US House Results: Republican Jerry Carl wins District One
- Trump vs. Biden: 4 reasons why we may not have a winner Tuesday night
- Mississippi US Senate Results: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins
- Alabama US House Results: Republican Barry Moore wins District Two
- 106-year-old Birmingham woman votes in-person for 2020 General Election