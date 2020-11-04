SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Referendum results are in.

YES: 69.7%

NO: 30.3%

The Santa Rosa County Referendum results regarding Sanctuary for Life Declaration are in. The Referendum has passed.

YES: 57.6%

NO: 42.4%

