Robin LeJune to face Steve Carey in runoff for Daphne mayor

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robin LeJune will face Steve Carey in a runoff for Daphne Mayor.
LeJune received 44.16 percent of the vote, and Carey received 42.78 percent. The third candidate, Selena Vaughn, received 13.06 percent of the vote.
The runoff election will be held Oct. 6.
