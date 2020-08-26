Robin LeJune to face Steve Carey in runoff for Daphne mayor

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robin LeJune will face Steve Carey in a runoff for Daphne Mayor.

LeJune received 44.16 percent of the vote, and Carey received 42.78 percent. The third candidate, Selena Vaughn, received 13.06 percent of the vote.

The runoff election will be held Oct. 6.

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories