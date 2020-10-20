Republicans see bright spot in voter registration push

(AP) The Republican Party has cut into Democrats’ advantage in voter registration tallies across some critical presidential battleground states, a fact they point to as evidence of steady – and overlooked – enthusiasm for President Donald Trump and his party. Even as Trump trails in national polls and struggles with fundraising, Republicans see their progress signing up voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona and other states as a rare bright spot.

Democrats appear to have been set back by their decision to curb in-person voter registration drives during much of the pandemic.

