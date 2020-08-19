Rep. Matt Gaetz wins Republican nomination for Florida District 1 seat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has won the Republican nomination for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.
The incumbent defeated fellow Republicans Greg Merk and John Mills.
Gaetz is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Judiciary Committee. Gaetz says his work focuses on national security, veterans’ affairs, and adherence to constitutional principles.
Florida 1st Congressional District covers Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.
