Rep. Matt Gaetz wins Republican nomination for Florida District 1 seat

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has won the Republican nomination for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

The incumbent defeated fellow Republicans Greg Merk and John Mills.

Gaetz is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Judiciary Committee. Gaetz says his work focuses on national security, veterans’ affairs, and adherence to constitutional principles.

Florida 1st Congressional District covers Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast