Questions about mayor’s harassment charges not allowed at forum, no one brings it up

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters will choose the next mayor of Spanish Fort on Aug. 25.

The investigation into harassment charges against incumbent Mike McMillan is still underway. The group that held Tuesday’s forum, the Common Sense Campaign, said they received a request from the mayor’s office to not allow anyone to submit a question regarding the alleged incident as part of the forum.

We questioned whether that was an instance of favoritism.

“Well it goes back to the fundamental argument we’re making that it’s under investigation, so if that’s the basic argument we’re making then we think that it’s not fair to bring it up,” said Lou Campomenosi, who heads the Common Sense Campaign. He added, “and I understand that may be seen as a cop-out or playing favorites like that, but I do agree that there’s a degree of legitimacy to that.”

Throughout the evening, the topic was never brought up. McMillian and his fellow cadidates Rebecca Cornelius and Jeffrey Batley spoke on issues including city growth, transparency, accepting campaign money from developers, law and order and protecting the bay from federal control.

Below is video of multiple full responses from the candidates.

