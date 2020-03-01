Protesters turn their back on Bloomberg during Selma church service

(CBS Newspath) — During a service at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, AL on Sunday, several people stood up and turned their backs to the alter as former Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke.

In the course of his remarks, Bloomberg spoke about his Greenwood initiative and black wealth inequality. He also spoke about the Selma March and some of the participants who were injured like Rep. John Lewis and some who were killed in Selma for the right to vote.

Later, he also told a new story about how when he was younger he would escort Amelia Earhart’s mother to the voting booths as a Boy’s scout. He said it was the first time he experienced the problem of voting rights. As she did not always have the opportunity to vote.

