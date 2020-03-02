Primary voter’s party selection will carry over to runoff

Voters will choose Republican or Democrat ballot Tuesday and will have to stay with that party's ballot for any runoff elections

The first decision that will have to be made by voters in Alabama’s Primary Election Tuesday is whether to receive a Republican or Democratic ballot. When making that decision, voters should remember that selection is maintained for both the primary and any runoff election.



“The State of Alabama several years ago adopted a prohibition of crossover voting,” said Hon. Don Davis, Mobile County Probate Judge. “That means if you vote in one party’s primary election, if the other party has a runoff election, you cannot participate in that runoff election.”



In other words, if a person votes Democratic Tuesday in order to participate in the presidential race, that person will not be able to vote in four weeks in the Republican runoff. A runoff is triggered when no candidate gets a majority of votes. The two top vote getters advance to runoff.



A runoff is considered likely in the Republican Senate race that features Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne, Tommy Tuberville, Roy Moore and others, and in the open Lower Alabama congressional seat featuring Republicans Jerry Carl, Bill Hightower, Chris Pringle and two others.



A runoff is also predicted in the Democratic congressional race between James Averhart, Rick Collins, and Kiani Gardner.



The Democratic Presidential slate will feature 14 candidates, even though half of the field has already dropped out of the race.



“The deadline for the ballot to be prepared was some time ago and if they met that, their name is on the ballot, it’s there,” Davis explained. “There’s nothing we can do to remove their name from the ballot.”



Voters will also see races to be a delegate to the national party convention representing various presidential candidates. Voters, however, may only vote for the delegate attached to the candidate selected. All other delegate votes will be disregarded.



So, for example, a person cannot vote for Bernie Sanders, and then vote for Joe Biden’s delegates.



Also on both Democrat and Republican ballots tomorrow is a statewide constitutional amendment that would change the State Board of Education from an elected body to one appointed by the Governor.

In Mobile County, voters find county commission, county treasurer and district judge positions on the Republican ballot and school board spots on the Democratic ballot.



Polls will be open from 7am until 7pm.



A photo identification is required. That can be a drivers license (it does NOT have to be a Star ID), a passport, government ID, education ID, or a military ID.

LATEST STORIES: