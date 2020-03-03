Primary voter turnout may not be as high as hoped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No matter how minor the race, there’s always at least somewhat of a line at every polling place starting at 7 a.m. People who come out for the primary day have some amount of passion.

“America is our country. I served our country and to keep it in good hands or put it in the right hands we need to vote,” said voter Harold Powe.

Makayla Taylor got her first I-voted sticker ever.

“It feels fun, it feels good like really liberating and I feel like I’m actually doing my part as an American citizen,” said Taylor with a smile on her face. Despite close, competitive races for both parties – there are signs turnout could be relatively low today.

“The absentee balloting, we’re down 25% in terms of the number of the applications requested compared to the number requested in 2018 and 2016,” said Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis. Alabama’s last Presidential Preference Primary in 2016 had a voter turnout of 41% according to the Secretary of State’s Office.