President Trump: “They are trying to steal the election,” fires off tweets after Biden address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed supporters in Delaware, President Trump said he would be addressing the nation shortly too. He also tweeted that “they are trying to STEAL THE ELECTION,” going on to say “we will neve let them do it.”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

He went on to say he would be making a statement soon.

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country. Trump won Florida, Ohio and Iowa, important battlegrounds, but races were too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidates, meanwhile, won a number of expected states. Both parties unseated one of the other’s senators. Voting was generally calm. It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

LATEST HEADLINES: