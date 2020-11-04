WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed supporters in Delaware, President Trump said he would be addressing the nation shortly too. He also tweeted that “they are trying to STEAL THE ELECTION,” going on to say “we will neve let them do it.”
He went on to say he would be making a statement soon.
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country. Trump won Florida, Ohio and Iowa, important battlegrounds, but races were too early to call in other fiercely contested states, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidates, meanwhile, won a number of expected states. Both parties unseated one of the other’s senators. Voting was generally calm. It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- President Trump: “They are trying to steal the election,” fires off tweets after Biden address
- Biden: “Keep the faith,” says he’s on track to win the election
- AP: President Trump wins Florida
- Mississippi voters approve new state flag design
- Alabama US House Results: Republican Jerry Carl wins District One