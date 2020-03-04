President Trump blasts Jeff Sessions in tweet following Alabama primary results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning following the Alabama U.S. Senate republican primary results.

It was a tight race, but Jeff Sessions finished behind Tommy Tuberville. With 97% of precincts reporting, Tuberville secured 32.2% of the vote and Sessions brought home 31.1%. Sessions campaigned with a message of his strong support for the President’s agenda.

President Trump quote tweeted a Politico article about the Senate race slamming the way Sessions handled the Russia investigation while he was Attorney General.

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Tuberville responded to the President’s message on Facebook.

Sessions and Tuberville face off in a runoff on March 31.

LATEST STORIES: