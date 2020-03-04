President pro-term of the AL State Board of Education reacts to Amendment One failure

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters had the chance to change the way the State Board of Education members are chosen at the polls Tuesday, with Constitutional Amendment One.

The amendment asked voters if they wanted to continue to elect State Board of Education voters.

If the amendment had been approved, the board would have been appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate.

The amendment failed with 75.3% of the vote.

President pro-term of the State Board of Education, Jackie Zeigler, is also the state chair of “Vote No on Amendment One,” she released this statement after voters struck the amendment down.

She released this statement:

The defeat of Amendment One is a victory for the voters of Alabama. We, the people, will select the State School Board, not the Governor. We have many problems in the state school system. Our problems will be solved only by a team effort — the elected members of the school board working together with the governor, the legislature, the state department of education, educators, local school boards and superintendents, parents, and taxpayers. There is a needed role for all stakeholders. Montgomery Insiders spent obscene amounts of money trying to gain control of our education system. They failed. Jackie Zeigler, state chair of “Vote No on Amendment One”

Governor Kay Ivey had supported this amendment. Her office released a statement on its failure.

LATEST STORIES: