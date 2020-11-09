Political newcomer expected to unseat longtime Pensacola councilman by 3 votes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The winner of a Pensacola City Council race is still not certain after a remarkably close race sparked an automatic recount.

Jennifer Brahier, a political newcomer, is projected to unseat longtime Pensacola City Councilman P.C. Wu.

It’s been a roller coaster of emotion for the two candidates. Initial results showed a tie.

“I am a statistician,” Brahier said. “A tie is about as unlikely as anything can be.”

Then, more ballots came in, giving Brahier a five-vote lead.

In a recount, Brahier beat out Wu by just 3 votes — 2,344 to 2,341.

According to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, there are five outstanding overseas mail-in ballots. Those votes still have a chance to affect the vote, but it’s unlikely.

Still, Brahier said, it’s nerve-racking.

“It’s just three votes, so I’m not feeling extremely strong,” Brahier said. “I am feeling really proud of our campaign. We were really a grassroots movement for the people, by the people.”

Brahier is a mathematics professor at Pensacola State College. She said she got into the race after she and others felt Wu was no longer properly communicating with his constituents.

Wu said he felt good about this election. He planned to retire after this final term, if he was elected. He said if Brahier is declared the official winner, he will respect the voters’ decision.

“Our whole system of democracy depends on a peaceful transfer,” he said. “Not only do I congratulate her, I’m willing to help her in anyway I can.”

Wu said if it is his last term, he wanted to thank his constituents.

“I want to tell the folks serving the people of this city for the last 16 years has been one of the greatest honors of my whole life,” he said. “What other country in the world could a guy who is first-generation American have the opportunity to do what I do? It was really one of the highlights of my life.”

Brahier said she’ll feel like a winner regardless of the results. She said the close results serve as a reminder that voting matters.

“When I started this, people said, ‘there’s no way. You can’t come against the oldest city council person. You can’t do this,’” she said. “We were really coming from behind. To be ahead is a huge movement. It goes to show how many people are interested in change.”

The results are expected to be certified Friday.

