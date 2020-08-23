Okaloosa County Commission primary unchanged after recount

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) --- We're just days away from finding out who will take on new roles in the City of Prichard. This municipal election has sparked a lot of attention, specifically one name has caught national attention in the past. All eyes are on Prichard to see which direction the city's leadership is heading. This election is one like never before sparking a drive for a younger generation to step up and lead.

"My assault actually showed me the many ways we face oppression here in our black community. It also gave me the lead way to say let me make that change, let me do something," said Chikeisia Clemons.