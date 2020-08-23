OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A recount finished early Sunday morning doesn’t change the results of one outstanding race from Tuesday’s primary election in Florida. A news release from the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office says they finished a recount of Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners District 5 at 1:15 this morning.
Mel Ponder still won the Republican nomination for the seat with more than 44% of the vote. Second-place finisher Dewey “Parker” Destin had nearly 44% of the vote. Only 150 votes separated the two.
- Okaloosa County Commission primary unchanged after recount
