News 5 to televise congressional debate

The five Republicans in the field will debate Thursday November 21

Qualifying has ended and the field is set for Lower Alabama’s congressional seat. Five Republicans and three Democrats are running for the seat currently held by Bradley Byrne who is running for U.S. Senate.



News 5 will televise a live debate among the five Republicans on Thursday November 21, from 6pm to 7pm. The G.O.P. has held the seat since 1965.



There is no incumbent in the race for the first time in six years and just the third time in 55 years. History says the winner of this race could be in office for quite some time.



“You look back at the recent passing of Jack Edwards, from his time on, this has been a keep it as long as you want it seat,” said FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan, who will moderate the debate with News 5’s Peter Albrecht. “So this is a big deal.”



Sullivan predicts a very tight race.



“Right now I think it is going to be tight,” he said. “I think there are several people who will be running a very competitive race.”



The Republican field includes two-term Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, former State Senator Bill Hightower, State Representative Chris Pringle, Baldwin County businessman Wes Lambert, and former intelligence officer John Castorani of Fairhope



The debate is Thursday November 21st at the J.C. Davis Municipal Auditorium in Chickasaw

The event is free and open to the public.



If you have a question you would like the candidates to answer, send it to producers@wkrg.com.



Democrats running for the congressional seat are James Averhart, Kiani A. Gardner, and Rick Collins.

