News 5 political analyst looks at tonight’s debate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 political analyst Jon Gray says tonight’s presidential debate will feature an aggressive President Trump and a front-running Joe Biden looking to avoid any gaffes.

“Biden will want to blend into the background,” said Gray, a longtime campaign strategist who operates Mobile-based Strategy Research. “The less time he has speaking, the less chance there is he’ll make a mistake.”

Gray says Trump will need to avoid the constant interruptions he made in the first debate that did not win him any favor with voters. That will be made easier by the use of a mute button that debate organizers will employ.

Gray says Trump’s strategy will be to take the focus of the election off himself and on the Democratic candidate.

“Donald Trump will do whatever he can to make this about Joe Biden,” Gray said. “The President will try to focus on the Biden negatives, the Hunter Biden saga, maybe try to make him answer some questions like that.”

The debate can be viewed at 8 p.m. on WKRG News 5 and online at WKRG.com.

