Mobile mayoral candidates discuss vision for the Port City at Chamber of Commerce

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The two candidates running against Mobile’s Incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke at the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning and shared their vision for the Port City.

Karlos Finley, one of the two candidates running against Mayor Stimpson, is a longtime attorney and municipal court judge. He believes he would be the best pick because he is a fresh face and brings a new vision.

“We’ve seen what they can do, we’ve seen the state of our city and we have a lot of work do to. There are many who are very sound in our community, however, 53 percent of children in our public schools qualify for free lunches, that doesn’t speak to a very sound economic state,” says Finley.

Fred Richardson, the other candidate running against Mayor Stimpson, is a longtime member of the city council and is known to be one of Stimpson’s harshest critics.

“There has been a steel wall established between the council and the mayor. There is no communication. I have more experience than anybody down there and I have a plan. I’m not just telling you what the trouble is, I have a plan to resolve all of the issues that the city is facing, the rest of them are just talking,” said Richardson.

In Mayor Stimpson’s reelection video, he voiced the strength of the city’s finances and emphasized his continued efforts to improve the city’s streets and deteriorating homes.

Voting begins on August 24.