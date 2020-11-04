Mobile County sees record-breaking voter turnout

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County saw record-breaking turnout with voters during election day.

According to Judge Ron Davis, a little over 177,000 ballots have been cast. This election beats the previous highest turnout in 2008 when McCain went up against Obama.

