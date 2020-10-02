Mobile County citizens can submit absentee ballots every Saturday in October

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager’s Office will be open every Saturday in October for citizens to submit absentee ballots.

Mobile County’s Circuit Court Clerk and Absentee Election Manager Jo Jo Schwarzauer and Mobile County’s Judge of Probate and Chief Election Officer Don Davis said Friday the county’s Absentee Election Manager’s Office will be open for the next three Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to offer citizens additional opportunities to submit an absentee ballot application and/or obtain absentee election materials before the 2020 General Election.

The office will be open the following Saturdays:

• Saturday, Oct 10

• Saturday, Oct. 17

• Saturday, Oct 24

The Absentee Election Manager’s Office will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for voters to hand-deliver absentee ballots to the office.

The Absentee Election Manager’s Office is on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, Ala. The office is abiding by the CDC’s COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Voters are requested to wear a face mask while inside the Annex, although wearing a mask is not mandated in order for a citizen to vote.

For more information, call Jo Jo Schwarzauer, Circuit Court Clerk and Absentee Election Manager, at 251-574-6400.

