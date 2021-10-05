Mobile City Council runoff election results

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is your local election headquarters, and we have full coverage of Mobile City Council runoff elections.

With seven of eight precincts reporting, William Carroll has won the Mobile City Council District 2 seat. Carroll has received 1,465 votes while the recently deceased Levon Manzie has received 1,100 votes. The unusual District 2 runoff pitted challenger William Carroll against incumbent Levon Manzie, who died last month. Manzie is still on the ballot and a concerted reelection campaign has continued after his death.

For District 1, Cory Penn edged out Herman Thomas for the council seat. With six of seven precincts reporting, Penn received 1,377 votes, while Thomas received 1,192 votes.

In District 6, Josh Woods has conceded to Scott Jones for the council seat. Woods released the following statement: