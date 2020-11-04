Mississippi voters approve new state flag design

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians voted in favor on a new state flag that features the magnolia flower, according to CNN projections. Sixty-nine percent of voters approved the “In God We Trust” magnolia design, while 31 percent voted against it.

The flag was designed by Rocky Vaughan, with design support provided by Sue Anna Joe, Kara Giles, and Dominique Pugh. The design features a white magnolia on a blue banner with red and gold bars on each end. The magnolia is encircled by twenty five-point stars, plus a star representing indigenous Native Americans, and the words “In God We Trust.”

The new flag replaces the former Mississippi state flag, which featured the Confederate battle emblem.

