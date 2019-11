JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Lynn Fitch will become the next Attorney General of Mississippi.

Fitch also becomes the first woman in state history to serve as Attorney General, and the first non-Democrat to serve in that capacity since 1878.

Fitch previously served as Mississippi State Treasurer for eight years and was also the first Republican woman to hold that title.

12 News’ Alex Love is with the Fitch camp and will have more information as it becomes available.