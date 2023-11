GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters, and we are keeping you informed ahead of Mississippi’s 2023 primary elections.

Below you’ll find sample ballots from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

Remember, the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Greene County 2023 Mississippi Primary Sample Ballot

George County 2023 Mississippi Primary Sample Ballots

Rocky Creek

Broome

Bexley

Salem

Pine Level

Multi Mart

Barton

Howell

ALSO ON WKRG.com: