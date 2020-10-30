Long absentee lines draw vote suppression criticism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Long absentee ballot lines in one Alabama county have brought accusations of voter suppression.

The Alabama Democratic Party said Thursday that voters in Tuscaloosa County have waited five hours or longer without getting to vote. A lawyer for Sen. Doug Jones’ campaign sent a letter to Tuscaloosa Circuit Clerk Magaria Bobo saying the long lines equated to suppressing the vote of qualified Alabama voters. She told the Montgomery Advertiser that her office was working diligently to process the flood of absentee ballots.

A record 259,000 Alabamians have voted by absentee ballot so far this election.