ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will decide on a slate of important primary races, including which Republican and Democrat will face off in the upcoming gubernatorial election. WKRG News 5 is covering all of the Alabama primaries on Tuesday. We will have updates and live election results on this page.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey faces several primary challengers. In the GOP U.S. Senate primary, Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks is touting his MAGA credentials, though former president Donald Trump withdrew his initial support of Brooks’ campaign.

Where to vote, what to bring

The Alabama Primary Elections are being held May 24, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. WKRG News 5 is breaking down everything you need to know before voting. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office offers a tool to find where to vote in the primaries.

Find your sample ballot

WKRG News 5 has collected all of the sample ballots for our Alabama viewing area. You can find them here. You can find more sample primary ballots across the state on the Secretary of State’s website.

Live primary election results

Republican candidates for governor

Kay Ivey (incumbent)

Lindy Blanchard

Lew Burdette

Stacy Lee George

Tim James

Donald Trent Jones

Dean Odle

Dave Thomas

Dean Young

Democratic candidates for governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Malika Sanders Fortier

Patricia Salter Jamieson

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Doug “New Blue” Smith

Republican candidates for Senate

Katie Britt

Mo Brooks

Karla DuPriest

Mike Durant

Jake Schafer

Lillie Boddie

Democratic candidates for Senate