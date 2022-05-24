ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will decide on a slate of important primary races, including which Republican and Democrat will face off in the upcoming gubernatorial election. WKRG News 5 is covering all of the Alabama primaries on Tuesday. We will have updates and live election results on this page.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey faces several primary challengers. In the GOP U.S. Senate primary, Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks is touting his MAGA credentials, though former president Donald Trump withdrew his initial support of Brooks’ campaign.
Where to vote, what to bring
The Alabama Primary Elections are being held May 24, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. WKRG News 5 is breaking down everything you need to know before voting. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office offers a tool to find where to vote in the primaries.
Find your sample ballot
WKRG News 5 has collected all of the sample ballots for our Alabama viewing area. You can find them here. You can find more sample primary ballots across the state on the Secretary of State’s website.
Live primary election results
Republican candidates for governor
- Kay Ivey (incumbent)
- Lindy Blanchard
- Lew Burdette
- Stacy Lee George
- Tim James
- Donald Trent Jones
- Dean Odle
- Dave Thomas
- Dean Young
Democratic candidates for governor
- Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
- Malika Sanders Fortier
- Patricia Salter Jamieson
- Arthur Kennedy
- Chad “Chig” Martin
- Doug “New Blue” Smith
Republican candidates for Senate
- Katie Britt
- Mo Brooks
- Karla DuPriest
- Mike Durant
- Jake Schafer
- Lillie Boddie
Democratic candidates for Senate
- Will Boyd
- Brandaun Dean
- Lanny Jackson