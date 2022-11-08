MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections.

WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. Check back here for live updates (all times Central unless otherwise indicated).

12 p.m. – Alabama

WKRG is on scene at Via Senior Center where Chad Petri reports more than 400 people have submitted their votes. It has relatively been a solid turnout so far. More than three dozen people were lined up outside the senior center when the polls opened at 7 a.m..

7 a.m. – Alabama

Voting precincts opened across Alabama at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Where you go to vote depends on where you live. Find your local election day polling place here. You can find your sample ballot here.

Election officials expect the busiest voting hours to be between 7 and 9 a.m. and 5 and 7 p.m.

6 a.m. – Florida

Voting precincts across Florida open at 7 a.m. ET and stay open through 7 p.m. ET. Where you go to vote depends on where you live. You can find your sample ballot here. Florida voters will make their voices heard in state-wide races and local elections. You can find live results as they come in after polls close here.