Large voter turnout seen in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Municipal elections, without the big names or national issues of a general election, usually have a low voter turnout. That may not be the case this year in Fairhope. Leading up to the lunch rush we saw a long line of voters slowly walking into the Fairhope Civic Center.

The line was at least 30 people deep and kept growing as more people walked inside to vote. At least 2,400 had reportedly voted by noon. Voters at the polls told us they don’t remember a municipal election in Fairhope that was this busy. When we arrived before noon drivers had to make laps around the parking lot to eventually find a space to park.

Fairhope City Clerk Lisa Hanks says the turnout is steady today. She said the turnout during the last two municipal elections was 42% and there’s only one voting precinct for this election.

LATEST STORIES: