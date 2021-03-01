John Wahl elected to replace Terry Lathan as chairman of Alabama Republican Party

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — John Wahl, a butterfly farmer from Limestone County, has been elected as the new chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He’ll replaced Terry Lathan who announced in December that she would not seek another term as party chairman.

Wahl has been active in Republican politics for some time, serving as Senior Vice Chairman of ALGOP. He was a member of Alabama’s Electoral College delegation in 2020, and part of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s transition team.

Wahl was elected during the ALGOP State Executive Committee meeting in Montgomery this weekend.

