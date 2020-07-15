Jerry Carl wins GOP runoff, faces Democrat James Averhart in November

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl won the Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. Carl defeated former state Senator Bill Hightower with 52.3% of the vote.

Carl will face the winner of the Democratic primary, James Averhart, who defeated Kiani Gardner with 56.7% on Tuesday.

Carl has a considerable edge headed into November’s election. More than 84,700 votes were cast in the GOP runoff, compared to 27,783 votes in the Democratic primary.

