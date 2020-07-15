Jerry Carl wins GOP runoff, faces Democrat James Averhart in November

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl won the Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. Carl defeated former state Senator Bill Hightower with 52.3% of the vote.

Carl will face the winner of the Democratic primary, James Averhart, who defeated Kiani Gardner with 56.7% on Tuesday.

Carl has a considerable edge headed into November’s election. More than 84,700 votes were cast in the GOP runoff, compared to 27,783 votes in the Democratic primary.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories