Jeff Sessions fights to gain back Senate seat in 2020 election

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Heading into election day, Jeff Sessions told CBS 42 he is confident in the state of Alabama to make the right decision and vote for him on election day.

Sessions is running for the Republican Senate seat, a seat he held for 20 years before becoming the United States Attorney General in 2017. His close relationship with President Donald Trump began to deteriorate after Sessions recused himself from the Russian-Trump campaign investigation. It was not long after, Sessions was requested to resign as Attorney General.

During the campaign trail, Sessions made one point clear: that he still supports President Donald Trump and his agenda. Sessions was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump during his presidential bid. During a CBS 42 Morning News interview with Art Franklin (video above), Sessions said a vote for him as the Republican Senator is a vote in favor of what President Trump believes in.

Sessions voted this morning in Mobile at his designated polling place. He spoke with reporters and has had a busy morning. His campaign communication director tells us he had a speech this morning, spoke at a few radio stations and is also spending time with family.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Sessions tweeted encouraging voters to get out to vote.

I hope you'll get out, vote today and bring your friends and family – every vote counts. You can find your Election Day polling place here: https://t.co/YKhjYSBxv0 — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) March 3, 2020

Sessions believes voters will support him for the position he once held until he became Attorney General for President Trump. Although their relationship has been on the rocks and it has led to attacks from his competitors, Sessions says he is a strong supporter of the president’s agenda and does not have any concerns about their relationship if elected.

This Republican Senate race is expected to be a tight one, running against the likes of Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville. Sessions tells CBS 42 he will still be satisfied to get a run-off.

We expect to hear from Sessions Tuesday evening. This story will be updated as more information comes in. Stay with CBS 42.

Live election results will be available at 7 p.m.

