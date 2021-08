MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In-person absentee voting for the 2021 City of Mobile Municipal Election will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The absentee election office is on the first floor of Government Plaza at 205 Government St.

Valid identification must be presented at the time of voting. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 17.