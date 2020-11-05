Gov. Reeves against “no-excuse” early voting in Mississippi

Your Local Election HQ

by: WJTV Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With votes still being counted in several states for the presidential election, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves spoke out against mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting.

The governor released the following statement on Twitter:

I will do everything in my power to ensure every ballot legally cast in the 2020 election in Mississippi gets counted—no matter how long it takes.

But based on what I see in other states today, I will also do everything in my power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in MS—not while I’m governor! Too much chaos. Only way it’d happen is if many GOP legislators override a veto!

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories