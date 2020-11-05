Gov. Reeves against “no-excuse” early voting in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With votes still being counted in several states for the presidential election, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves spoke out against mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting.
The governor released the following statement on Twitter:
I will do everything in my power to ensure every ballot legally cast in the 2020 election in Mississippi gets counted—no matter how long it takes.
But based on what I see in other states today, I will also do everything in my power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in MS—not while I’m governor! Too much chaos. Only way it’d happen is if many GOP legislators override a veto!Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)
