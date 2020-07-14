GOP Senate Candidates vote, but race may hinge on president

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Polls close in just a couple of hours in Alabama. The most closely watched statewide race is the Republican runoff for US Senate. In this two-person contest, the most important man in this campaign could be the president himself.

Jeff Sessions voted in Mobile Tuesday. Is it his last campaign or just the first step toward reclaiming his old Senate Seat? “In this race I’m that candidate that’s been championing the Trump agenda since before he ran,” said Sessions after voting at the VOA Precinct in Mobile. President Donald Trump frequently bashed his old Attorney General in this campaign.

“The president is not on the ballot, he will be in November, the people of AL will vote for him, I’ll vote for him but Tommy Tuberville is on the ballot,” said Sessions. Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville also voted Tuesday. He constantly maintaining a lead in the polls and keeping the president’s support

“It’s good to have [the President’s] endorsement for four months and it took a while for people to realize he’s on our side,” said Tuberville Tuesday morning. Republicans unexpectedly lost this seat in 2017. Sessions stopped short of saying he would endorse Tuberville if Tuberville was the nominee.

“Absolutely we do not need to have Doug Jones represent the people of Alabama in Washington it’s unthinkable,” said Sessions. Jones is frequently cited as one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the US Senate, we’ll find out who’ll challenge him soon.

LATEST STORIES: