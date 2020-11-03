GALLERY: Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the polls began to open early Tuesday morning, there were already lines of voters at many places across Central Alabama.

In-person voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here are a few photos of the voters who have waited all morning to vote:

Voters in line at Meadowbrook Church in Shelby County (Courtesy Nick Feduccia)

Voters in line at the Bessemer Civic Center (Courtesy Vicki Porter)

Voters lined up at Centerpoint Community Baptist Church (Courtesy Marlon Price)

Voters at Legion Field (Courtesy Hillary Simon)

Voters at New Life Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy Tim Reid)

Voters at Shoal Creek Church (Courtesy Ashley Gann)

Voters at Brook Hills Church in Shelby County (Courtesy Landon Wexler)

Voters at Crestway Baptist Church (Courtesy Tim Ros)

Voters at Madison Park Business South (Courtesy JJ Jinright)

Voters at North Shelby Baptist Church (Courtesy Art Franklin)

Voters at Homewood Public Library (Courtesy Conan Gasque)

Voters at Mountain View Church (Courtesy Toby Carter)

Voters at Horizon Church in Columbiana (Courtesy Bianca Harris)

Voters at the Pelham Civic Complex (Courtesy Chuck Taylor)

Feel free to submit photos of voter lines to webstaff@cbs42.com.

LATEST POSTS