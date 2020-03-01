Former NFL player says Trump is ‘first black president’

President Donald Trump speaks during the National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump met with African American leaders on Thursday before an African American History Month Reception at the White House.

The main focus has been on what former NFL player Jack Brewer told the president.

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man you’re the first black president,” he said.

The room filled with applause and cheers as Trump responded with a big grin on his face.

Brewer went on to tweet what his definition of “being black” is.

“Being ‘African American’ is determined by your lineage.. being ‘Black’ is determined by your willingness to serve and defend BLACK PEOPLE!!” the tweet read.

Social media, of course, took Brewer’s statements by storm. Some attacked him while others defended him.

On Friday, Trump spoke on how his administration is making history with black voters.

“My administration is reversing these failed policies and delivering record gains for African Americans,” the president said. “We are going to compete for every single vote in 2020 and we expect to win a historic chair of the black vote come election day.”

In his meeting with African American leaders on Thursday, one woman thanked Trump for having her.

“First I want to say thank you for allowing me, as a black woman, a seat at the table,” she said. “This would not have happened under the Obama administration. It happened under Trump administration.”