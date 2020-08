FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Foley has posted the winners of Tuesday’s municipal elections, but not the exact numbers.

Here’s the list of winners:

Mayor Ralph Hellmich,

District 1 – Wayne Trawick,

District 3 – Richard Dayton,Uncontested:

District 2 – Vera Quaites,

District 4 – Rick Blackwell,

District 5 – Charles Ebert III