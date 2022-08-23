ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting ended Saturday. More than 13,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period. If you add in mail-in voting that’s more than 31,000 votes before the polls open today (8/23/22) in Escambia County, Florida.

Supervisor of Elections David Stafford says that usually translates into fewer people casting their ballots on election day itself. The biggest difference between early voting and today is where you vote. On election day you can only vote at your specific voting precinct instead of one of several locations during early voting.

Voters were mailed cards with their up-to-date polling location–since the census, redistricting may have changed where some people vote.

“We change certain polling locations from election cycle to election cycle if a polling place is no longer available, for example, we’ve been gradually moving out of schools as polling places for some obvious reasons,” said Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

One of the big races on the ballot this morning for Pensacola city voters–mayor. There are four candidates and no incumbent running. Mayor Grover Robinson is not seeing re-election. Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Steve Sharp, Sherri Myers, and D.C. Reeves. are the four hoping to take his place. If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote the top two will be in a runoff in November and that seems like a likely outcome today.

On the ballot across Northwest Florida are races for U.S. Senate, U.S Congress in District 1, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Agriculture Commissioner. Locally, there are school board, city council and county commission races.