(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats.

Four candidates are vying for Pensacola mayor. If none of them can secure an outright win, the top two candidates will head to a runoff in November. Without an incumbent in the race, there is a real chance for a November runoff.

We will continue to update this story as we receive major development in these races.

Florida will hold its 2022 primary election on August 23. You can find all the live results on this page. Quick links for election results: