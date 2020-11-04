Florida Amendment Results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your Local Election Headquarters (File image)

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Amendment One results regarding US Citizenship and voting are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 79.3
No: 20.7%

The Florida Amendment Two results regarding Minimum Wage Increase are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 61.3%
No: 38.7%

The Florida Amendment Three results regarding Primary System Changes are in. The amendment has TBA

Yes: %
No: %

The Florida Amendment Four results regarding Statewide Amendment Requirements are in. The amendment TBA

Yes: %
No: %

The Florida Amendment Five results regarding”Save our Homes.” Benefits are in. The amendment has passed

Yes: 74.5%
No: 25.5%

The Florida Amendment six results regarding Tax Discount for Vet Spouses are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 89.7%
No: 10.3%

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories