Florida Amendment Results

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Amendment One results regarding US Citizenship and voting are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 79.3

No: 20.7%

The Florida Amendment Two results regarding Minimum Wage Increase are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 61.3%

No: 38.7%

The Florida Amendment Three results regarding Primary System Changes are in. The amendment has TBA

Yes: %

No: %

The Florida Amendment Four results regarding Statewide Amendment Requirements are in. The amendment TBA

Yes: %

No: %

The Florida Amendment Five results regarding”Save our Homes.” Benefits are in. The amendment has passed

Yes: 74.5%

No: 25.5%

The Florida Amendment six results regarding Tax Discount for Vet Spouses are in. The amendment has passed.

Yes: 89.7%

No: 10.3%

