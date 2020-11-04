Florida Amendment Results

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Amendment One results regarding US Citizenship and voting are in. The amendment has passed.
Yes: 79.3
No: 20.7%
The Florida Amendment Two results regarding Minimum Wage Increase are in. The amendment has passed.
Yes: 61.3%
No: 38.7%
The Florida Amendment Three results regarding Primary System Changes are in. The amendment has TBA
Yes: %
No: %
The Florida Amendment Four results regarding Statewide Amendment Requirements are in. The amendment TBA
Yes: %
No: %
The Florida Amendment Five results regarding”Save our Homes.” Benefits are in. The amendment has passed
Yes: 74.5%
No: 25.5%
The Florida Amendment six results regarding Tax Discount for Vet Spouses are in. The amendment has passed.
Yes: 89.7%
No: 10.3%
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama US House Results: Republican Jerry Carl wins District One
- Trump vs. Biden: 4 reasons why we may not have a winner Tuesday night
- Mississippi US Senate Results: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins
- Alabama US House Results: Republican Barry Moore wins District Two
- 106-year-old Birmingham woman votes in-person for 2020 General Election