Fla. democrats outpace GOP in mail in ballot requests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Democrats are amassing a significant lead over Republicans in the number of voters seeking to vote by mail.

As of last week, Democrats had a 302,000 voter advantage over Republicans, with 1.46 million Democrats applying to vote by mail, compared with 1.16 for the GOP. The widening gap in vote-by-mail applications between both parties comes as Democrats have more aggressively pushed Floridians to ask for absentee ballots and as President Trump continues to sow doubt within his party about the integrity of absentee ballots.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials across Florida have been pushing more voters to apply for absentee ballots.