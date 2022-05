MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters, and we are keeping you informed ahead of Alabama’s 2022 primary elections. Below you’ll find sample ballots for Republican and Democratic primaries from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

Mobile County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Baldwin County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Washington County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Clarke County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Monroe County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Conecuh County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot

Escambia County: 2022 Alabama Primary Sample Ballots

Democratic Ballot

Republican Ballot