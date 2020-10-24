Final Saturday for in-person absentee voting in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you want to vote early in Mobile County, today is the last Saturday to do it. This is the third and final weekend of Saturday in-person absentee voting hours. Last weekend we saw a long line of people standing outside the Mobile County Probate Court building on Government Street. The long lines were due, in part, to community groups and voter advocacy organizations shuttling people to the polls. Some were reportedly turned away last weekend because time ran out.

In-person absentee voting runs from 9 Saturday morning until 1 this afternoon. This is the first time the absentee ballot manager’s office has offered weekend voting hours in Mobile. Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said, as of early last week, Mobile County had already broken the record for absentee ballots returned. That number is only going to grow as we get closer to the absentee deadline which is this Thursday.