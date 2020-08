EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Evergreen has called its races, but as of now we don’t have exact numbers. The city posted the winners on its Facebook page:

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS

Winners of the 2020 Municipal Election in Evergreen are as Follows

Stanley Stallworth-Mayor

Chesson R McDaniel- District 1

Jerry Caylor- District 2

Luther Upton- District 3 (unopposed)

Jimmy Taylor-District 4

Kasy Bradley-Vaughan-District 5