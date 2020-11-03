Election Day 2020: Alabama’s political voices on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As social media acts as a constant outlet for feelings, thoughts, and news, this year’s election has made social media a campaign outlet like no other.
As the U.S. Senate race in Alabama is between Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville and Democratic candidate Doug Jones, officials are voicing their opinions and thoughts on Twitter. Many are simply urging citizens of Alabama to do their part and vote and others are voicing opinions on who to vote for whether in state or national elections.
Gov. Kay Ivey kept it simple and encouraging on social media this morning with a picture of herself voting and urging the people of Alabama to vote!
Bradley Byrne, U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st Congressional district, kept the same manner as Ivey reminding those on twitter that America is a nation under God. Byrne took the approach of unity instead of voicing who his votes were going towards.
Congressman Mike Roger’s campaign for Congress account went on to support the Republican party retweeting a tweet posted by President Trump encouraging the people across the country to reelect Trump.
Tommy Tuberville himself tweeted out a photo this morning titled “Gameday” with a picture of President Trump and himself saying “for Alabama, for America.”
In support of Doug Jones’ campaign, Joe Biden tweeted out yesterday claiming “he’s a Senator with a big heart.”
Jones tweeted out a video his morning thanking those who have supported him since 2017. He said “this is about one Alabama, one America.” In the video he shows off his campaign bus that will be making its way around to different polling sites this election day.
As the 2020 election day continues, CBS42.com will be updated with the newest social media posts concerning elections happening across the country.
