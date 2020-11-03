Determined voters wait in long lines to cast ballot across southern Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Determined voters waited in long lines to cast their ballot across southern Alabama.

In west Mobile at Burns Middle School, people starting lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. to cast their vote.

Voters say they aren’t shocked by the turnout since this is going to be a historic election.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7:00 p.m.

Election officials say as long as you are in line before 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

Remember to bring your I.D. and a face covering.

At Burns Middle School, voters waited over an hour to cast their ballot.

Voters say they would wait all day just to vote in this election.

