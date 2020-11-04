DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Charter Amendment results are in.
The Destin Charter Amendment results regarding City Rights-of-Way are in. The Amendment has passed.
YES: 74.9%
NO: 25.1%
The Destin Charter Amendment results regarding City Building Height are in. The Amendment has passed.
YES: 82.6%
NO: 17.4%
