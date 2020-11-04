CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Charter Amendment results are in.
The Crestview Charter Amendment One results regarding Efficient Daily Operations are in. The Amendment has passed.
YES: 76.3%
NO: 23.7%
The Crestview Charter Amendment Two results regarding Voting Districts are in. The Amendment has passed.
YES: 77.3%
NO: 22.7%
The Crestview Charter Amendment Three results regarding Election Dates are in. The Amendment has passed.
YES: 73.8%
NO: 26.2%
