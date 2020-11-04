Crestview Charter Amendment results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your Local Election Headquarters (File image)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Charter Amendment results are in.

The Crestview Charter Amendment One results regarding Efficient Daily Operations are in. The Amendment has passed.

YES: 76.3%
NO: 23.7%

The Crestview Charter Amendment Two results regarding Voting Districts are in. The Amendment has passed.

YES: 77.3%
NO: 22.7%

The Crestview Charter Amendment Three results regarding Election Dates are in. The Amendment has passed.

YES: 73.8%
NO: 26.2%

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories