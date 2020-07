MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Voters in Mobile County will notice a number of changes when they go to the polls for the Alabama runoff election July 14.

If you are a registered voter, and live in Mobile County, you should have gotten a postcard within the last week asking for your patience at the polls. The cards also notify you if your polling place has changed since the March primary. Some polling places are not suitable for use during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.