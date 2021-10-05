Cory Penn to take over Mobile’s District 1 seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cory Penn has won the Mobile District 1’s City Council seat, beating out Herman Thomas.

Cory Penn will be the first new city council representative for that district in 25 years. The seat for District 1 has been held by Fred Richardson. Richardson vacated his seat to run for mayor.

As results began to trickle in, many at Cory Penn’s watch party were in a celebratory mood already.

Penn took the stage minutes before WKRG News 5 called the race in his favor.

Penn says he has been working on this campaign for more than a year and is ready to move Mobile forward and bring the community together.

Penn received 35 percent of the vote in August’s municipal elections, guaranteeing him a spot in the runoff against Herman Thomas. In the runoff election, Penn again came out on top.

“It means a lot to have their support and to have the vote come out again, a second time and still come out in first place means so much to me, so thank you so much District 1, and let’s move and make District 1 better,” Penn said.

Penn’s win ends, at least for now, Thomas’ political comeback. He resigned as a judge in 2007 and was disbarred in 2009 over allegations he paddled and sexually assaulted young suspects in a room at Government Plaza.

We have reached out to Herman Thomas — who was watching the results at a private event. He has not gotten back with us yet.