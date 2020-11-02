Congressman Bradley Byrne urges everyone to vote, be patient

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Congressman Bradley Byrne is hoping everyone gets out and votes Tuesday.

“I think the polls are showing that this is going to be a closer election than a lot of people thought,” said Byrne.

While there are other votes taking place Tuesday, much of the focus will be on the presidential election. Businesses in parts of the country are boarding up ahead of the election, fearing riots and unrest as the votes are tallied. Byrne is hoping that’s not the case.

“We need to respect the outcome of this process,” he added.

He expects the final counts to take days. Byrne isn’t expecting final results to come in on the presidential race Tuesday night.

“I think we all need to be calm. We need to be patient,” Byrne said.

