Competitive races could boost voter turnout Tuesday in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Polls open at 7 am tomorrow in Alabama. Candidates are making their last-minute pushes to woo voters today. With a still hotly contested Democratic Presidential Primary, that could increase Democratic turnout. On the Republican side, we have a Senate race for the GOP nomination politicos across the country are watching. Several big-name Republicans are vying for the chance to possibly unseat Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

Closer to home, Alabama’s first Congressional district is up for grabs and there are several candidates on both sides of the aisle vying for the nomination. It seems likely the Republican primary will go to a runoff and it could happen on the Democratic side too.

LATEST STORIES: